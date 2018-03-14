PTI to award tickets on merit: Qazi

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Secretary Information PTI (North Punjab) Qazi Ahmad Akbar has said that there are no Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in politics and all the decisions by the party leaders are made as per the ground realities. He said this while talking to newsmen at his residence in village Jatial.

He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is also taking decisions as per need of the time and there was nothing objectionable in it. He said, identity of any political worker or a party leader is his/her party and keeping in view this, party decisions must be followed. Qazi Akbar said, every candidate intending to get party ticket for the next coming elections; Imran Khan will decide himself/herself on merit.

He said, those candidates in green zone will be given tickets in April while those in yellow and green zone will get tickets later. He said that all those in PTI must remain united, work for the betterment of it and must not give statement against one another.

Talking about new constituencies and delimitations, he said that in some of the areas, PTI leaders have reservations and will soon knock the doors of judiciary and election commission. He said, soon PTI Chief Imran Khan will visit Attock for party membership and meetings with party leaders and workers.