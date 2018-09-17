PTI approves ticket for Shehzad

PS-111 by-polls

PTI has approved awarding the ticket to Shehzad Qureshi to contest by-election in Sindh Assembly constituency PS-111.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail vacated this seat. Sources reveiled that Imran Ismail had lobbied his younger brother on his vacated seat but the party has finalized the name of Shehzad Qureshi to contest on PS-111 Elite of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaaf has also decided to pitch Dr. Shehzad Waseem for Senate seat from Punjab vacated by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp