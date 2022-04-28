PTI approaches LHC for de-seating dissident Punjab MPAs

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to submit their responses on April 29 in connection with a reference to de-seat dissident PTI lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard the petition which was filed by the party’s parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly, Muhammad Sibtain Khan.

The petition filed in the LHC, stated that 25 lawmakers cast their votes in favour of the joint opposition’s candidate Hamza Shehbaz in violation of party directions.

These lawmakers were: Raja Sagheer Ahmad, Malik Ghulam Rasool Sanga, Saeed Akbar Khan, Muhammad Ajmal, Faisal Hayat, Mehr Muhammad Aslam, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Abdul Aleem Khan, Nazir Ahmad Chohan, Muhammad Amin Zulqarnain, Malik Nauman Langrial, Muhammad Salman, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Nazir Ahmad Khan, Fida Hussain, Zahra Batool, Muhammad Tahir, Ayesha Nawaz, Sajida Yousaf, Haroon Imran Gill, Uzma Kardar, Malik Asad Ali, Ijaz Masih, Muhammad Sibtain Raza and Mohsin Atta Khosa.