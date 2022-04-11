PTI announces resignation from National Assembly

Islamabad: In a major development, former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Monday decided to resign as a member of the national assembly.

The decision was taken in a parliamentary party meeting of the PTI chaired by Imran Khan who visited the parliament for the first time after the voting on the no-trust motion on Sunday night.

However, regarding the matter of resigning from the national assembly, media reports earlier suggested that some members of the parliamentary party of the PTI had advised Imran Khan not to resign.

At this, the former PM said, “we will not sit in this assembly under any circumstances, if none of you resigns, I will be the first member to resign from the assembly.”

Senior party leader Fawad Chauhdry took to Twitter and confirmed that the party has decided to resign from the NA.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف کی پارلیمانی کمیٹی نے قومی اسمبلی سے مستعفیٰ ہونے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے، آج تمام اراکین اسمبلی اپنا استعفیٰ اسپیکر کو دے رہے ہیں اس کے ساتھ ہم نے غیر ملکی ایجنڈے پر ہونیوالے مقصود چپڑاسی کے نام نہاد انتخاب کا بھی حصہ بننے سے انکار کر دیا ہے۔۔۔ہم آزادی کیلئے لڑیں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 11, 2022

PTI Ministers’ resignation letters

قومی اسمبلی کی رکنیت سے بطور احتجاج #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور کیخلاف مستفی ہونے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے۔ یہ قومی اسمبلی کی نشست عمران خان کی امانت ہے جو فیصل آباد کے میرے حلقہ کے لوگوں نے 2018 میں میرے سپرد کی تھی۔

پاکستان کی سالمیت،خودمختاری اور قومی غیرت کے لیے ایسی ہزاروں نشستیں قربان۔ pic.twitter.com/uV5jepc9yH — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) April 11, 2022

Submitted my resignation from NA to Chairman @ImranKhanPTI

No way we should legitimise this foreign funded regime change in Pakistan.

The battle for the sovereignty of Pakistan will now be decided on the streets by the people, not the these looters. #امپورٹڈ_گورنمنٹ_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/wdhtqauOje — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) April 11, 2022

جن کی حرصِ زر، ہوس اقتدار نے میری قوم کو “بھکاری” بنایا۔ جن کی غلامانہ زہنیت نے میرے گھروں کو مقتل گاہ، میرے لوگوں کو پناہگزین میری ماں کو زندہ درگور کردیا میں ان کو اس ملک کا سربراہ مانوں؟ absolutely not یہ فیصلہ فقط میرا نہیں میرے ملک کی ۲۲ کروڑ عوام کا بھی ہے pic.twitter.com/Mqln6tfVGe — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) April 11, 2022

My resignation from NA being submitted today. pic.twitter.com/UxzSGW3nft — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 11, 2022

As per decision of the party I have today resigned as a member of the National Assembly. By sitting in the assembly I refuse to legitimise the conspiratorial accession to power of these looters and plunderers pic.twitter.com/lziN7QETmW — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 11, 2022

I am proud to be a follower of imran khan and will fight till my death for freedom of pakistan and parliament from foreign influences and imported govt their agents and mafias in different forms in pakistan INSHALLAH pic.twitter.com/oGPs5RwZGR — Ali Amin Khan Gandapur (@AliAminKhanPTI) April 11, 2022