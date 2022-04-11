PTI announces resignation from National Assembly

Islamabad: In a major development, former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Monday decided to resign as a member of the national assembly.

The decision was taken in a parliamentary party meeting of the PTI chaired by Imran Khan who visited the parliament for the first time after the voting on the no-trust motion on Sunday night.

However, regarding the matter of resigning from the national assembly, media reports earlier suggested that some members of the parliamentary party of the PTI had advised Imran Khan not to resign.

At this, the former PM said, “we will not sit in this assembly under any circumstances, if none of you resigns, I will be the first member to resign from the assembly.”

Senior party leader Fawad Chauhdry took to Twitter and confirmed that the party has decided to resign from the NA.

PTI Ministers’ resignation letters

