PTI announces office-bearers for districts

Staff Reporter

The PTI Karachi region leadership has announced presidents, secretaries general and other office-bearers for the seven district bodies – Central, West, South, East, Korangi, Malir Urban and Malir Rural, accommodating some of its members of the Sindh Assembly and former candidates in the general elections 2018 for the district positions. The letters of the announcement of the district leadership have been issued by PTI Karachi secretary general and MPA Saeed Afridi. The party has chosen MPAs Riaz Haider and Abbas Jaffari to lead the party in District Central as president and secretary general. Amjad Afridi and Abdul Rehman, a runner-up candidate from PS-115 in the general polls, have been made president and secretary of District West respectively. Amjad Jah has been made president of District East. Umair Ahmed Khan and Salman Naqvi have been announced for the posts of secretary general. For District Korangi, Gohar Khattak and Sajid Hussain have been made president and secretary general respectively. Murad Shaikh and Yasir Baloch have been made president and secretary general respectively for District South. In District Malir the party chose Ejaz Swati for the post of president and Jamal Abdul Nasir for secretary general. For District Malir Rural, the party has chosen Qadir Kalmati and Moiz Baloch to lead the party in the rural part of the city.