PTI announces Insaf Kissan rally to press demands of sugarcane growers

Our Correspondent

To express complete solidarity with the sugarcane growers of Sindh province, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday announced to stage an Insaf Kissan rally from Hyderabad to Karachi on January 3, to pressurize the provincial government for accepting the demands of growers.

This was stated by the PTI Sindh chapter president Dr Arif Alvi while addressing a press conference at the Insaf House. He was also accompanying Haleem Adil Sheikh, Imran Ismail, Khuram Sherzaman, Dua Bhutto, Mehfooz Ursani and other PTI leaders.

He said the sugarcane growers of Sindh have been protesting for a long time but the Sindh government has turned the deaf ear to their cries.

Arif Alvi said the sugar mills of Sindh are being closed and opened on the orders of Anwar Majeed.

The federal and Sindh governments have already given a subsidy of Rs 20 billion to the sugar millers but still, they are not ready to give the sugarcane growers rate of Rs182 per mound (40 kilograms).

“If the sugarcane is purchased at the rate offered by the millers, the Zardari mafia would get a profit of Rs36billion while the sugarcane growers of Sindh a loss of Rs36 billion, he said, adding, that the government itself is involved in the economic genocide of sugarcane growers.

On the occasion, Haleem Adil Sheikh said the rulers have been exploiting the growers of Sindh for long and not only the sugarcane growers but the growers of wheat, paddy, cotton and other crops are also not getting proper rates.

“This cruelty has forced the growers to take to the streets,” he said, questioning why every year sugarcane growers have to protest and the crushing season is delayed. Not only growers but 84,000 workers related to this sector have also been rendered jobless, he remarked.

He said that the mighty millers have even disregarded the order of the high court and the government is protecting the interests of the sugar mill mafia.

Sindh is an agricultural province but the corruption mafia is sucking the blood of innocent growers, he said, adding, Zardari is also sucking the blood of sugarcane growers and he owns 17 sugar mills.

He said now the people of Sindh fully know that the sitting government is playing the role of an agent of corruption mafia. Thousands of PTI workers, growers and citizens would march from Hyderabad to Karachi on January 03 and they would go to the CM House and hand them a memorandum of their demands, he informed.

PTI MPA Khurram Sherzaman said we raised a strong voice in the Sindh assembly for the rights of growers but the government did not resolve their issues. He demanded that the court may take control of the Omni Group mills so that the growers could be doled out justice.

Imran Ismail said that the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) should play its due role to end the exploitation of sugarcane growers. He said we would march to the CM House and if the government resorted to the use of power, a big movement would be initiated.

He said the politics of hologram is no answer to the plights of people and sitting rulers should adopt a serious attitude to solve burning issues of masses. He also condemned torture of journalists in a press conference of the PML-N.

Mehfooz Ursani said that the government has not only denied justice to the sugarcane growers but it has also failed to give relief to the growers of other crops. He said the PTI will not leave the growers of Sindh alone and fully support them in their just struggle.