PTI announces Balochistan Governor House’s conversion into a museum

QUETTA : The Balochistan Governor House will be converted into a museum, confirmed a spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Balochistan division on Sunday.

During a party meeting a day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed authorities to turn the state-owned building into a venue that could be accessed by citizens.

Further, the governor house’s adjoining lawn will be converted into a ladies park, the PTI spokesperson confirmed.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had announced to open official buildings for public use soon after taking charge.

In September, Governor House Khyber Pakhtunkhwa opened its doors for public soon after Governor House Punjab and Governor House in Murree were opened to the public.

On September 7, the Sindh Governor House opened its door for citizens. Citizens were allowed to walk in the spacious garden and permitted to enter the historic building.

