PTI-AJ&K thanks world community for support on Kashmir

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur (AJK)

Additional General Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Raja Mansoor Khan Saturday applauded US Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s demand for restoration of peoples’ rights in Kashmir and OIC Contact Group’s meeting on Jammu and Kashmir at the Ministerial Level.

Talking to this Correspondent on Saturday Khan expressed gratitude for the US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden’s demand for restoration of peoples’ rights in Kashmir and OIC Contact Group meeting on Jammu and Kashmir at the Ministerial Level wherein the Contact Group reaffirmed its support for the people of Indian-occupied-Kashmir and also called upon India to end the inhumane treatment, restrictions on people movement and condemned the worsening Human Rights condition since her illegal Occupation and particularly unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

The PTI leader appreciated the fact that OIC has always been supporting the people of Kashmir and exhibited its concerns over the Humanitarian crises in IOK. OIC has yet again issued a strong statement demanding that India should revoke its unilateral and illegal actions.