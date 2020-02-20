PTI agenda to serve people, says Langrial

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Nauman Ahmed Langrial said that Allah Almighty has given us a chance of public service and we will not let this chance go waste.

He was addressing an open court, held at New Minister Block Office. The minister listened to the problems of the people and issued instructions on the spot. The most of the complaints were against education, health, police and WASA departments.

The minister said all possible resources would be provided to the common man. Solution of people’s problem is the top priority and government will leave no stone unturned in this regard.

He directed the officers to behave nicely with the people come to their offices for the solution of their problems. He said the only agenda of PTI government is to serve the masses and uplift their living standards.

He said that purpose of open court is to provide immediate justice to the people at their doorsteps. Country is rapidly progressing under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.