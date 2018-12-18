PTI adopts to tighten the rope as opposition against PPP

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is going to give tough time to Sindh’s ruling party Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), sources revealed, Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued directives to Sindh Insafians for tightening the rope as opposition of PPP in Sindh and expose its performance.

In this regard, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s MNAs and MPAs from Sindh have been advised by the premier to visit different parts of Sindh and record videos to expose PPP’s performance in Sindh.

It is pertinent to mention here that differences have surfaced between PPP, PTI and MQM on the matter of ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Karachi, on the orders of the top court. Back in the month of August, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would have working relationship with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as the federal government for development in the province but would not let them have a free ride in the Sindh Assembly.

“The PPP is our rival party, but this should not affect development work. I have offered for a working relationship; however, we do not need their vote in the National Assembly,” he had said while talking to media in Karachi.

During the media talk at the 14th build Asia expo, He said, “They (PPP) did not invite me in Apex meeting, “I couldn’t understand fear factor of PPP”.

Share on: WhatsApp