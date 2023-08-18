ISLAMABAD – A case has been registered against British-Pakistani Shayan Ali, who is an activist of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for defaming Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who had sentenced Imran Khan to jail for three years in Toshakhana case, in Islamabad.

The case has been registered at the Ramna police station under terrorism and sedition charges. Shayan Ali has been accused of attempting to attack the judicial officer and making his videos.

The PTI activist has also been alleged of defaming the Pakistani judge on social media.

Judge Dilawar has left for London to attend a course at the University of Hull in the United Kingdom earlier this month soon after handing down the sentence to the PTI chief.

Following his arrival in London, several videos started surfacing on social media showing Shayan Ali and other PTI activists confronting with the Pakistani judicial officer for what they claimed a wrong judgment against Imran Khan.

It was also Shayan Ali, who had shared false news that Dilawar had been removed from the training programme after protest by him and his team outside the university.