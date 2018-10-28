PTI achieved more in two months than former govts did in 10 years: Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in its two month rule has achieved more than what the former governments did in the last 10 years.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Sardar Usman Buzdar claimed that the nation was extremely happy to be living in Naya Pakistan.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working day and night to steer the country out of crisis prevailing crises.

The CM went on to say that Premier Imran Khan was a ray of hope for common man who attaches his all hopes with the PM to resolve the problems faced by them.

“We will resolve all issues and fulfill the nation’s expectations,” he assured

“Under the Kaptaan’s rule, Pakistan will reach its destination which had earlier been lost,” the Punjab Chief Minister asserted.

