PTI accuses coalition of buying MPAs for Punjab CM poll

The Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI) has accused the ruling coalition led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of luring its members of Punjab Assembly with money in a bid to win the election of leader of the house, scheduled for July 22.

“Today Lahore is seeing a repeat of the Sindh House horse-trading that happened in Islamabad with up to Rs50 crores being offered to buy MPAs,” former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan wrote on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He claimed that the main architect behind this was PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who he said “gets NRO for his corruption and purchases people with looted wealth. He shd [should] be jailed.”

The former premier said this is not only an attack on our democracy but also on moral fabric of our society. “Had SC (Supreme Court) taken action and debarred these turncoats for life it would have acted as deterrent,” he added. “Don’t Handlers of US regime change conspiracy’s Imported govt realise severe damage being done to nation?”

Sindh House in the federal capital came to limelight in March when several ruling PTI lawmakers had announced that they would not follow the party line in the National Assembly ahead of the voting on no-confidence motion against then prime minister Imran Khan that saw his ouster from power after one of the dissidents revealed that at least 24 MNAs were staying the infamous location.

Senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) put their heads together in Lahore on Wednesday in order to ensure the success of Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the election for the seat of Punjab chief minister due to be held day after tomorrow (Friday, July 22, 2022).

In this connection, former foreign minister and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi met with Chaudhry Pervaiz to discuss the numbers both the PTI and PML-Q have in the provincial assembly for the success of their joint