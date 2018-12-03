PTF recovers Rs48m during power theft campaign

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

On the directions of Federal Government, the Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa initiated campaign against power theft and defaulters in the province.

During the last one-month period of the campaign Rs. 48 million was recovered while power Instruments worth Rs. 50 Million were confiscated.

For this purpose, a provincial task force had been constituted under the chairmanship of Secretary Energy & Power against power theft and recovery from defaulters.

Task force reporting cell in-charge Mr. Saif ullah Khan and deputy in-charge Malik Shuja Khan submitted monthly recovery report before Additional Secretary Power Mohammad Asif. According to the report, Rs.48 million was recovered and Rs.50 million worth other instruments also confiscated in different parts of Peshawar and Bannu districts during campaigns. Moreover, 185 FIRs were registered against those who were involved in power theft and defaulters.

Besides this, 306 persons were arrested and 3186 Illegal connections (Kunda) were also removed.

The team leader of the Task Force Secretary Energy & Power, Mr. Salim Khan, said that main purpose of this campaign was to create awareness amongst the masses to use electricity in legal framework by using electric meters and to avoid KUNDA culture. He further stated that, the operations would be conducted throughout the province against power theft.

He urged general public to cooperate with PESCO and district administration officials in order to accomplish the given assignment.

He hoped of removing all illegal connections and power theft altogether throughout the province in coming days.

