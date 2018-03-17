PTEA lauds release of funds

Faisalabad

Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) has lauded the release of Rs. 5 billion for disbursement to clear claims of Duty Drawback of Taxes allowed under Prime Minister’s Trade Enhancement Initiatives. This is a positive move of the government which will definitely give necessary flip to textile exports, said Chairman Pakistan Textile Exporters Association Shaiq Jawed in a statement issued here. He appreciated the government on release of funds for payment of outstanding claims of textile policy incentives terming it a positive step for sustainable growth. Payment of outstanding claims of Duty Drawback of Taxes and Levies and Technology up-gradation fund schemes would help to mitigate the financial stress of textile exporters, he added.—APP