PTDC Tourism Friends Club membership in full swing

Islamabad

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Tourism Friends Club membership campaign in full wing, established with an aim to promote tourism activities and provide better facilities at affordable rates to its members. According to PTDC, bonafide national or international citizen who can prove his / her identity are entitled to apply for membership subject to the conditions determined by PTDC from time to time.

Interested tourists can submit application form duly filled, alongwith deposit slip and two latest passport size photographs and copy of valid National Identity.—APP