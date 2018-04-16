PTDC to establish modern TIC at new Islamabad International Airport

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will establish a modern Tourist Information Center (TIC) at new Islamabad International Airport. This was stated by Managing Director PTDC Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan during his visit to New Islamabad Airport, said a press release.

Managing Director PTDC reviewed the facilities provided for domestic and foreign tourists at new Islamabad Airport.

He discussed the arrangements with officials of Civil Aviation Airport Services and said that the establishment of this state-of the-art Airport will make many international airlines launch their services in the country, which will significantly increase the number of tourists. Tourists should be provided suitable facilities and provided with appropriate tourist information.

Tourist documentaries should be played on LED screens and welcome boards which will be featured with pictures of tourist attractions in Pakistan.

He further said Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation will continue its efforts for the promotion of tourism.

Meanwhile, MD PTDC on Sunday called on Ambassador of Tajikistan in Pakistan Sherali Jononov here and discussed joint tourism cooperation.

Managing Director PTDC said that tourist flow between Pakistan and Tajikistan can be further enhanced by promoting each other’s tourism destinations among nationals of both the countries.

He said that there is an immense potential for joint promotion of tourism between Tajikistan and Pakistan being the sharers of many common cultural values of Muslim brotherhood.

He further added that Pakistan is completely safe and secure tourism destination for tourists from all over the world. We have opened our doors for the tourists from around the world to come and enjoy our hospitality, see and believe that we have the most of nature blessed treasures spread all over Pakistan from Khunjerab to Karachi. PTDC and Tajikistan National Tourism Organization may enter in to an agreement of mutual cooperation, in which, the articles for possible areas of joint tourism promotion will be added. He said that being one of the most blessed tourism destinations of the World, Pakistan can truly be a most favourite destination for Tajik nationals.

Ambassador of Tajikistan Jononov Sherali, appreciated the gesture of goodwill provided by PTDC during visit of high-level delegation from Tajikistan last week, which has been largely appreciated by Tajik government.—APP

