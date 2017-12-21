PTDC to organize three-day int’l conference on tourism in Jan

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will organize a three-day international conference on tourism on from January 29 in federal capital under the auspices of World Tourism Organization (WTO) which would be attended by around 150 countries.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday Managing Director, (MD) Chaudhary Abdul Ghafoor said, Secretary General WTO would also visit Pakistan next year. The conference would be a great achievement which would help promote soft image of Pakistan in the world, he added.

He said, PTDC was keen to promote tourism, strengthen the position of PTDC and to make performance of the corporation a role model.

Tourism activities in the country were gaining momentum and foreign tourist arrivals were also gradually increasing, he said adding, all out efforts were being made to create image of the country as a peaceful and tourist friendly country.

Ch. Ghafoor said, various steps had been taken for promoting tourism. He said, PTDC was also making efforts to establish a special tourist satellite TV channel. The city tour bus service was introduced. The quality of PTDC services had also been improved considerably.

He said, the corporation was encouraging the local and foreign investors to come forward and invest in the sector.

The MD informed that efforts were being made to facilitate pilgrims coming to Pakistan to visit religious places of Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhs as religious tourism would never end.

He further said, “We are also trying to facilitate domestic tourists, overseas Pakistanis and foreign tourists.”