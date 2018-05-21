PTDC offers special Ramdan tour packages:Abdul Ghafoor

ISLAMABAD :Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Abdul Ghafoor Monday announced Ramdan special tour packages to facilitate large no of tourists at different northern areas. He said with the advent of Ramdan and increase of temperature people moved with their families and friends to hilly areas like Ayubia,Gilgit,Naran Kaghan,Galiyat Balakot, Saidu Sharif, Kalam, Miandam, Chitral, Booni, Bamburet (Kalash Valley), Mastuj, Phandar, Gupis, Gilgit, Hunza, Rama Lake, Skardu, Khaplu and Besham. Special Ramdan tour Package is attracting a large number of people from across the country.PTDC offers upto 40 percent discount on accommodation in its motels at pleasant places including Murree during the holy month of Ramdan he added. He said that Sehri and Iftar dinner was being offered during the holy Month to tourists, adding it was a wonderful opportunity for tourists to spend their holy month of Ramdan at cool places on affordable rates. PTDC is currently operating one dozen Tourist Information Centres all over the country to provide information, travel guide, brochures and maps to tourists for planning their holidays. He said that Sehri and Iftar dinner was being offered during the holy Month to tourists, adding it was a wonderful opportunity for tourists to spend their holy month of Ramdan at cool places on affordable rates.

