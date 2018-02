Rawalpindi

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on the special directives of Managing Director is organizing an event at Flashman’s Hotel on Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on February 5, to express solidarity, support and unity with the people of Kashmir.

According to a PTDC spokesman, the venue will be decorated with picturesque sceneries of Kashmir while the speakers on the occasion would also highlight plight of Kashmiris in occupied valley.—APP