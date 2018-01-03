PTDC motels remain closed due to heavy snowfall

Islamabad

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) motels would remain closed in different areas due to heavy snowfall from December 1 in Ayubia, Gilgit, Chitral, Khaplus, Skardu, Naran and Kaghan. PTDC Motels Manager Amjad Shah told APP that PTDC has issued travel advisory to make tourists aware of the roads conditions including weather and also accommodation purposes from the start of the winter season.

He said PTDC do not want to indulge tourists in trouble during heavy snowfall, adding that PTDC would share any further updates regarding motels reopening.—APP