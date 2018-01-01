PTDC making all out efforts to promote tourism: MD PTDC

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is making all out efforts to promote tourism in Pakistan said Managing Director (MD), PTDC, Chaudhary Abdul Ghafoor while talking to APP.

In an interview he informed that PTDC is going to sign MoUs with Airlines like PIA, Turkish Airline and Thai for promotion of tourism in the country.

He said, a magazine titled “Amazing Pakistan” had been published to highlight tourism activities of Pakistan in general and apprise diplomatic missions, tour operators association, provincial tourism departments, airlines and other stakeholders of PTDC’s initiatives taken for promotion of tourism in particular.

He further said, multi-national companies were also being approached to get PTDC motels and other sites up gradated/beautified. The PTDC was working on a proposal to erect prefabricated houses on the existing sites of PTDC and the lands to be acquired on lease on joint venture/BOT basis, he added.

PTDC is going to organize a three-day international conference on tourism next month in federal capital under the auspices of World Tourism Organization (WTO) and hoped that it would be attended by over 100 countries.

The conference would be a great achievement which would help promote soft image of Pakistan in the world, he added.

He said, Prime Minister of Pakistan would be chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the conference where a national tourism policy would also be announced.

He said, PTDC was keen to promote tourism, strengthen the position of PTDC and to make performance of the corporation a role model. Ch. Ghafoor said, various steps had been taken for promoting tourism. He said, PTDC was also striving to establish a special tourist satellite TV channel. The city tour bus service was introduced. The quality of PTDC services had also been improved considerably.

He said, the corporation was encouraging the local and foreign investors to come forward and invest in the sector.

The MD informed that efforts were being made to facilitate pilgrims coming to Pakistan to visit religious places of Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhs as religious tourism would never end.

He further said, “We are also trying to facilitate domestic tourists, overseas Pakistanis and foreign tourists. I have divided tourism into different sectors like Religious, Economic, Agriculture, Sports, Culture and Medical Tourism so that solid steps could be taken to promote all sectors,” he said.

He urged the media particularly electronic channels to promote tourism by highlighting tourist and cultural places of Pakistan so that the number of foreign tourists could further be enhanced.

To a question he said, the National Tourism Strategy Workshop was organized in which all the stakeholders participated and presented their recommendations. He said, PTDC was going to adopt a comprehensive strategy to promote tourism at national level.

To another question, he expressed the hope that the government would soon release funds to improve the financial situation of the corporation for which efforts were underway.—APP