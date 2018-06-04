PTDC making all out efforts to promote tourism: MD

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is making all out efforts to promote tourism in Pakistan said Managing Director (MD), PTDC, Chaudhary Abdul Ghafoor. Attending a seminar on Tajikistan- “The land of opportunities for Tourism Industry organized here by the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan with the cooperation of PTDC, he appreciated the electronic visa system introduced by Tajikistan.

The facility is providing great relief to foreign people particularly tourists for getting visa of Tajikistan online, he added. The new electronic visa system, Managing Director said, has also ended hardships for the tourists to stand in queues for hours.

It is also facilitating the process of obtaining a visa of Tajikistan and increasing the number of tourists in various countries. Pointing towards participation of leading tour operators, travel agents and hoteliers in the seminar Ghafoor Khan said that it could bring good effects in tourism sector.

He also hoped that all these would definitely play positive, practical and effective role in promoting tourism in Pakistan. The holding of such events through joint cooperation would ultimately create good impact in the economy sector of Pakistan and Tajikistan besides making improvement of relations between the two countries. The Ambassador of Republic of Tajikistan, Shirali Jononv on the occasion highlighted the importance of tourism and said it plays an important role in generating GDP, revitalizing foreign trade balance, creating avenues of employment and additional jobs. Similarly, tourism promotes the development of various sectors such as transport, communications, culture, arts, production of consumer’s goods and other sectors of the economy in most of the countries.

The Ambassador appreciated the Managing Director, Ghafoor Khan for making good arrangements for the seminar organized by Tajikistan Embassy. Hailing the scenic beauty in Pakistan surrounded with mountains, parks, lakes, rivers and deserts, the ambassador said that Tajikistan has also rich historical and cultural inheritances and natural resources besides having a real potential for encouragement of more tourists to the country.

Continuing Sherali Jononov said that tourism is recognized as one of the highly profitable area of the world economy and indeed economic phenomena of the 20th Century. He said that despite the ever increasing and unpredictable shocks from terrorist attacks and political instability, to health pandemics and natural disasters, travel and tourism continued to show its resilience in 2016, contributing direct GDP growth of 3.1 per cent and supporting six million net additional jobs in the sector. In total, travel and tourism generated US dollar 7.6 trillion (10.2 per cent of global GDP) and 292 million jobs in 2016, equivalent to one in 10 jobs in the global economy.

Moreover, over the longer term, growth of the travel and tourism sector would continue to be strong so long as the investment and development takes place in an open and sustainable manner. In doing so, not only could we expect the sector to support over 380 million jobs by 2027, but it would continue to grow its economic contribution, providing the rationale for the further protection of nature, habitats and bio diversity, he added.—APP