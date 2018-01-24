PTDC to launch ‘Tourism Documentary’ at Int’l exhibitions

Islamabad

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) would launch ‘Tourism Documentary’ at international tourists exhibitions and conferences soon with the help of national institutions, said Managing Director Abdul Ghafoor on Tuesday. He said that efforts were being made to restore tourism activities in the country and PTDC was utilizing all its resources for this purpose.

Meanwhile, it is reported that a high level Iranian delegation headed by Deputy Governor for Pilgrims Affairs Syed Hamid Mousvi will visit Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) here on Wednesday.—APP