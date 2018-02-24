PTDC gives concession to IHCBA

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has decided to provide special concession to Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) members during their stay in the PTDC motels across the country. According to a PTDC spokesman, the PTDC Managing Director, Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan said this to the President of IHCBA Arif Chaudhry during a meeting held on Friday.

Giving briefing about the tourists destinations of Pakistan, the managing director said the citizens while considering PTDC their own department should benefit from its facilities.

He appreciated the role of the lawyers fraternity on rendering sacrifices for the supremacy of law and justice in the country. He said lawyers who wanted to see beautiful places must visit tourist attractive destinations of the country.—APP

