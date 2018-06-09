PTDC finalizing arrangements to facilitate tourists

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Abdul Ghafoor on Friday said PTDC is finalizing arrangements to facilitate a number of tourists who head to hill stations during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Talking to APP, he said PTDC has announced summer tour packages and number of people were booking hotels, rest houses to spend vacations in hilly picnic spots of the country ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Summer vacations are another factor encouraging domestic tourists to plan their trips to the beautiful hilly areas of northern Pakistan, he informed.

He said PTDC motels were spacious enough to accommodate a large number of people and its Naran motel has 60 rooms, which was situated on the bank of Naran River.—APP

Related