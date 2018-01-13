Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) city tour buses gaining popularity among citizens of twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi said an official on Friday. He said route of the buses including Faisal Masjid,Lake view park,Lok virsa,National Monument and Shakar parian.

He said this project inaugurated with an aim to promote tourism among tourists. He said in this connection meetings were held with representatives of the different schools and colleges who appreciated the launch of the service and assured that students at large numbers will take benefits from this service, he added.

He said the students of schools and colleges realized the importance of tourism by participating in such activities. He said final artistic and decoration work on the tour buses attracted people at large number. He said the service provided benefit to students in large numbers he said the students of schools and colleges realized the importance of tourism by participating in such activities. The official said discounted packages offered especially to the students first week of the inaguration. He said standard and facilities available in tour buses, City Tour Buses has all facilities as per international standard. If the project would be successful, the number of bus tours would be expected to be increased to four days a week he added.—APP

