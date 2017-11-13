PTDC to award degrees, diplomas

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) to promote professionalism in the hotel industry will award degrees, diplomas and certificates approved by Higher Education Commission. PTDC staff would be trained with the help of College of Tourism and Hotel Management. Managing Director PTDC Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan talking to APP said recreational visits will not only provide students unique opportunity to the students but also increase interest in adventure.

Ghafoor said the corporation would arrange special tour packages for students to enhance their knowledge about regional history and culture. He said tour packages will be available in all cities across the country.

Day trips, three days packages and weekend packages are being prepared where accommodation and transportation will be provided by PTDC at reasonable rates. Chaudhary Ghafoor said tourism is the backbone of the economy of many countries and it can be used by promoting tourism in the country.—APP