PTCL’s environment conducive to empower women

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

PTCL celebrated the International Women Day with full zeal and commitment throughout Pakistan, under the theme #PressforProgress. To celebrate this occasion, a series of events and activities were successfully organized in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad and Sukkur. In Islamabad, Dr. Daniel Ritz, CEO and President, PTCL and Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL attended a special event organized to celebrate this occasion.

It was largely attended by women management and staff working in zonal offices and PTCL HQ from all departments.

On this occasion Dr. Daniel Ritz, CEO and President, PTCL, said, “I am privileged to celebrate International Women’s Day with our women colleagues today. We recognize their talent and positive contribution to PTCL as they are an integral part of our workforce. Our organizational culture is conducive to empower women in their careers and lives.

Women are encouraged to take management roles based on their true potential, passion and performance. We all acknowledge and are the ambassadors for women’s rights, equality, safety and justice in accordance with the global theme of this year.”

PTCL Chief Human Resource Officer, Syed Mazhar Hussain, said, “Celebrating Woman’s Day is about reinforcing and showing solidarity with women and empowering them, I am privileged to share that PTCL recognizes their talent and positive contribution to the workplace. In our organization, we encourage and support women in their career growth and facilitate them in reaching their true potential. We believe that every day is a woman’s day.”

In Lahore, Central Zone of PTCL also organized Women Day event to honour and acknowledge contribution of its female employees to the organization. A distinguishing feature of this activity was the inclusion of other corporate sector female representatives who joined hands with PTCL to actively participate in the celebrations.

NaeemShahbazulHaq, Executive Vice President, Business Zone Central, PTCL, said, on the occasion, “At PTCL, we strongly believe that our female workers are playing a pivotal role in our organization’s success.”