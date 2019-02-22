PTCL wins EFP award on best HRM practices

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is the proud winner of the Employer Federation of Pakistan (EFP) Award on best Human Resource Management (HRM) Practices 2018.

Ahmed Jalal, Executive Vice President, HR Operations, PTCL, received the award on behalf of PTCL fromHonorable Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, who was the Chief Guest at the event organized by the EFP. The conference was attended by leading corporate personalities and a number of dignitaries.

On the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said, “It is an honour for us to stand out from other organizations of the country to win this prestigious award on best HRM practices. We will continue to foster a progressive culture with a challenging, innovative and flexible work environment, including a strong emphasis on gender equality to succeed and grow. PTCL believes in team work, continuous well-being of the employees and serving the nation.”

He lauded Employer Federation of Pakistan (EFP) and International Labor Organization (ILO) for encouraging healthy competition amongst organizations through such awards.

PTCL is deeply committed to building an inclusive and diverse culture. It has been at the forefront in introducing best HRM practices such as PTCL Pride, Ideas Olympiad, PTCL Razakar, Wellness@work, Facebook@work, Hello portal and several other CSR initiatives for the well-being of its employees.

Share on: WhatsApp