PTCL wins ‘EFP award on best HRM Practices’

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) is winner of the ‘EFP Award on Best HRM Practices 2017’ in recognition of its Best Human Resource Management practices. Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, received the award on behalf of PTCL from Ms. Margret Adamson, Australian High Commissioner, who was the chief guest at the event organized by the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL said, “It is an honour for us to stand out from other organizations of the country to win this prestigious award on best HRM practices. We will continue to foster a progressive culture with challenging, innovative and flexible work environment, including a strong emphasis on gender equality to succeed and grow. PTCL believes in team work, continuous well-being of the employees and serving the nation.”

He lauded Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) and International Labor Organization (ILO) for encouraging healthy competition amongst organizations through such awards.

PTCL is deeply committed to building an inclusive and diverse culture. It has been at the forefront in introducing best HRM practices such as PTCL Pride, Ideas Olympiad, PTCL Razakar, [email protected], [email protected], Hello portal and a number of other CSR initiatives for the well-being of its employees.

Leading corporate personalities and a number of dignitaries attended the conference and awards ceremony.