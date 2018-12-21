PTCL upgrades Hyderabad & Qasimabad Exchanges

Staff Reporter

Karachi

PTCL has transformed major exchanges in Hyderabad including Qasimabad and City Hyderabad under its Network Transformation Project (NTP). NTP covers more than 100 exchanges across Pakistan.

PTCL has already upgraded 53 exchanges in 12 cities including Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Kharian, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Sialkot.

On the occasion, Javed Ahmed Shaikh, Regional General Manager, PTCL, Hyderabad, said, “PTCL’s endeavor to provide seamless broadband connectivity to all our customers across Pakistan is now possible through the Network Transformation Project. The customers residing in the transformed exchanges in Hyderabad can now enjoy high speed unlimited internet, which is also reliable.”

As a part of the Network Transformation Project, PTCL has also installed high-quality new equipment at the premises of customers.

This offers ultra-high data rates of up to 100 mbps. Not only that, but it is also possible for up to 16 users who can now connect at the same time to the high-quality modems through Wi-Fi.

By bringing technological innovations and improved service quality, PTCL aims to further strengthen its position as the best internet service provider in Pakistan.

