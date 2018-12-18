PTCL upgrades Hayatabad, GT Road, Khyber, City exchanges in Peshawar

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has upgraded Hayatabad, GT Road, Khyber & City exchanges in Peshawar under its Network Transformation Project.

Under the Network Transformation Project, 100 major exchanges are being upgraded across the country. Currently, 53 exchanges have been transformed in 12 cities including Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Kharian, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Sialkot.

On this occasion, Badarul Zaman, Regional General Manager, Peshawar, PTCL said, “With the upgradation of these exchanges in Peshawar, our customers can now experience high speed unlimited internet and seamless broadband connectivity in these areas. This transformation has already started to show great results and it has considerably reduced customer complaints.”

In transformed exchanges, the customers can now avail unlimited internet with speeds including 10, 20, 50, 100 mbps, along with free PTCL calls, unlimited downloads, free PTCL Smart TV and Smart TV App, unlimited iflix access for 1-year and free Wi-Fi router.

