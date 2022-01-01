PTCL, Ufone welcome 4th batch of FUEL Leadership programme

PTCL Group has welcomed the 4th batch of its flagship leadership development program, ‘FUEL’ that focuses on carving out the next line of business leaders through two-year immersive training of its most talented and top performing employees.

To welcome the new batch and bid farewell to the graduating batch, an event was organized in Islamabad that was attended by Hatem Bamatraf, President & Group Chief Executive Officer, PTCL & Ufone, along with the top management.

On the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone shared his thoughts with the audience & said, “I congratulate the graduating batch and wish them good luck in their professional careers. Moreover, I would like to wholeheartedly welcome the new batch and encourage them to pursue their dreams with enthusiasm and passion.

I have always believed that great companies are a reflection of their people. When you have talented people in your company with the right culture & right discipline, they can move mountains.”

PTCL launched FUEL program in 2013 to prepare the next generation of leaders to assume important organizational responsibilities and so far over 100 employees from various functions have been trained thoroughly. However, this year Ufone is also participating in the program that will provide a learning opportunity for mid-level professionals within the company.

FUEL is feedback-intensive and transformative in nature that helps the employees in acquiring a clear perspective on their career path and future. The program consists of rigorous development interventions such as certifications, executive coaching, leadership academy in collaboration with LUMS, mobility program, job rotation, etc.