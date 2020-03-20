PTCL, Ufone announce closure of Sales Centers

STAFF REPORTER ISLAMABAD In the best interest of public health, PTCL & Ufone have announced closure of Sales & Service Centers and Joint Shops in South Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan till March 31, 2020, due to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases emerging in Pakistan. In order to serve customers better and ensure business continuity, services will be provided to both PTCL and Ufone customers through alternate business and digital channels. We encourage PTCL customers to use PTCL digital channels such as PTCL Website, Complaint Registration, Self-Care Portal, PTCL Touch App and online digital bill payment options.