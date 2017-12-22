PTCL supports cricket tournament for physically challenged people

Sports Reporter

Islamabad

PTCL, is one of the key sponsors of the All National Wheelchair User Cricket Tournament for Physically Challenged persons being organized by Milestone, a society for the special persons at Jinnah Stadium, Sports Complex, Islamabad.

The tournament is being participated by 10 team including 2 female teams of wheelchair-user cricketers from different cities of Pakistan. They exhibited exceptional skill at the game on the inauguration day and showed promise to represent Pakistan on an international level

Syed Mazhar Hussain, CHRO, PTCL while expressing his views said, “PTCL believes in promoting social inclusiveness at all levels, and endeavors to enhance the quality of life of the less privileged, especially people with disabilities. We hope that our modest support will bring happiness in their special lives.”

As the leading telecommunication company of Pakistan, PTCL playing its role in promoting sports at the grass roots level, not only for able bodied people through other initiatives, but also for physically challenged individuals through such tournaments.

The Cricket Tournament is creating an event which is full of fun and excitement, bring smiles to the faces of all participants and audience both.