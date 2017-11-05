PTCL Sukkur holds awareness rally for blood donation

City Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Sukkur region on Saturday organized blood donation awareness rally with aim to encourage people to donate blood.

Speaking to the rally, Regional Manager PTCL Sukkur Muhammad Azam Soomro said that in order to highlight the importance of donating blood for a healthier society, the PTCL has initiated this week-long campaign which encompasses PTCL employees, their families and the general community.

He said that the PTCL initiated a nationwide blood donation drive whereby the company has partnered with reputable donor agencies and made a pledge to donate over 5,000 pints of blood.

He said that we encourage local communities to spread the message among their friends and family to join us in this noble cause.

Our Razaakars and partners have made arrangements in all districts of the Sukkur region to provide maximum facilitation and comfort for the donors, said Regional Manager.

Assistant Manager, Rana Arif told that the PTCL Razaakars, the in-house volunteer force are also being set up Blood Donation Camps in different locations, adding that more awareness sessions are being held at PTCL regional office Sukkur and its adjoining areas to enlighten employees about the importance of donating blood . On the occasion, SDO Zulifqar Suhag and others also addressed.