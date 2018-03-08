PTCL strong advocate of women empowerment

PTCL celebrates Int’l Women Day across Pakistan

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

The International Women Day celebrations at PTCL are going to be held across Pakistan under the theme Pressfor Progress” on March 8 this year. To acknowledge efforts of its female talent and to highlight their role in the company’s success, PTCL has organized special events and activities for celebrating Women’s Day in Islamabad, Lahore Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

This year the International Women Day commemorated with the theme, ‘Time is Now: Rural and Urban Activists Transforming Women’s Lives’ to celebrate an unprecedented global movement for women’s rights, equality, safety and justice, recognizing the tireless work of activists who have been central to this global push for gender equality.

Various educational and informative sessions are planned at PTCL that will help women face challenges & opportunities in pursuing their corporate careers, discussions on how to remain healthy and fit, beauty advise from experts, diet and nutrition plans, sharing of creative ideas about organic kitchen gardening, amongst others.

The events are aimed to, not only acknowledge efforts of women working at PTCL but also to express gratitude towards women who contribute to our lives and society. The key message is to treat women with more dignity and respect and support them in their aspirations to reach excellence in whatever they do.

On the occasion, Chief Human Resources Officer, PTCL, Syed Mazhar Hussain, said, “Celebrating Woman’s Day is about reinforcing and showing solidarity with women and empowering them, I am privileged to share that PTCL recognizes their talent and positive contribution to the workplace. In our organization, we encourage and support women in their career growth and facilitate them in reaching their true potential. We believe that every day is a woman’s day.”

The company provides its women employees with the facility to work from home and also accommodates their office timings on a flexible basis for working mothers. Not only that, a proper daycare facility is also provided at PTCL HQs Islamabad. In addition to this, a separate Girls Common Room is available, along with an exclusive Gymnasium and Sports Club. Women employees are also provided Pick and Drop facility and are also provided in-house medical services. PTCL sponsored Hajj Scheme has a separate quota for female employees and their Mehram for performing Hajj.

Major companies in the private sector in Pakistan are fully committed to the cause of gender equality in all spheres of life. PTCL has taken the lead in this respect and has emerged as an equal opportunity employer. It is a strong advocate of women empowerment and has taken a variety of initiatives to provide women who work for it a friendly work environment. This year PTCL also won the Women Empowerment Award, which was only possible due to the combined efforts & achievements of all women working in PTCL.