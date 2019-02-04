PTCL sponsors Nepal-Pakistan Blind Women’s Cricket series

Karachi

4th Feb, 2019: Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL) is sponsoring the Nepal-Pakistan Blind Women’s Cricket Series, which is being played in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore. The matches are contested between the women’s cricket teams of Nepal and Pakistan.

This is the first ever fixture on the international calendar for Pakistan’s Blind Women cricket team. This is also the second series ever to be played worldwide in the domain of Blind Women’s International Cricket, as the first series was played between England and West Indies in 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, Moqeemul Haque, Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL, said, “I am very proud to be part of the 4th T20 match between Nepal and Pakistan Women’s Cricket teams. This is our small contribution to support gender diversity and inclusion, whereby allowing people with extraordinary abilities and passion to be part of the communities. We believe that this is a positive step giving the message of hope so that we may build a healthy and inclusive society.”

The Nepal Women Blind Cricket Team is touring Pakistan to play five T20 matches in the country from Jan 26th to Feb 4th.

PTCL aspires to provide people, who have extraordinary talent and have visual challenges, with all the possible opportunities. Being a sport and a platform, cricket can bring a positive change in the social, physical and personal behavior that leads to social inclusion.

