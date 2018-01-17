PTCL sponsors Hockey Hall of Fame World XI Pakistan Tour

Staff Reporter

Karachi

To revive and promote Hockey- Pakistan’s national game, PTCL is proud to announce its sponsorship of ‘Hockey Hall of Fame World XI Pakistan Tour’. The tournament is called PTCL Hockey Cup 2018.

During this tournament, two exhibition hockey matches will be played between Pakistan National Hockey team and visiting All-Star Team World XI with renowned international players in Karachi & Lahore. The 1st exhibition hockey match will be held on January 19, 2018, at Karachi Hockey Stadium, while the 2nd exhibition hockey match will be held on January 21, 2018, at Lahore Hockey Stadium.

Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL, Adnan Shahid, on the occasion said, “PTCL is playing its role in promoting sports in the country and we are humbled with the fact that we are contributing to revive the old glory days of hockey in Pakistan. Visiting with International players is a very positive sign. I am sure that more teams will come to play in Pakistan and this will help to take our national sport to the next level.”

This tour will help to elevate the sport in the country and open doors for international hockey in Pakistan.