PTCL signs fiber leasing agreement with Telenor

Initiative to ensure delivery of quality telecom services

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL) and Telenor Pakistan (TP), for the third consecutive year have entered into a fiber leasing agreement, under which PTCL will deliver fiber footprint to Telenor Pakistan.

Prior to this agreement, PTCL and Telenor have successfully signed and executed two back to back fiber leasing agreement in 2016 and 2017. This initiative will ensure delivery of quality telecommunication services for the Pakistani market. This arrangement will enable Telenor Pakistan to utilize PTCL’s extensive nationwide fiber optic footprint and its expertise in deploying, operating and maintaining a fiber optic network.

Dr. Daniel Ritz, President & CEO, PTCL and Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan, signed the agreement at a ceremony held here on Tuesday, with top management of both the companies in presence.

President & CEO, PTCL on the occasion said, “We, at PTCL, are pleased to sign yet another Fiber Leasing Agreement with Telenor Pakistan for the 3rd consecutive year. PTCL has served as a backbone in the telecom industry by providing multiple services; thus, contributing to the overall growth of telecommunication sector nationwide. Telenor Pakistan’s partnership with PTCL will help them in expanding their 3G/4G network, which will enable end customers to have connectivity across Pakistan.”

“As we are on the fast-track to materializing our digitization goals in Pakistan, our partnership for fiber backhaul and infrastructure sharing with PTCL will supplement our efforts to digitally include more people and provide them access to Telenor Pakistan’s best-in-class data services,” said Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan.

“As we intend to significantly strengthen our data network footprint nationwide, and we are pleased to be working with PTCL as our strategic partner for the third consecutive year. PTCL’s extensive infrastructure outreach has helped us reach out to the under-served areas in Pakistan and extend the benefits of communication technology to the masses. To further our mission of empowering the Pakistani society”.