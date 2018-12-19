PTCL revamps central, city exchanges in Quetta

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has revamped Central and City Exchanges in Quetta to provide high speed unlimited internet to the customers.

Under Network Transformation Project (NTP), PTCL is in the process of upgrading 100 exchanges across the country, out of which 53 exchanges have already been transformed.

On the occasion, Abdul Zahir Achakzai, Regional General Manager, Quetta, PTCL, said, “The significance of NTP for PTCL shows that we care for our customers and are undertaking this project in Quetta with the commitment to embrace change. This project has already started to show great results and it has considerably reduced customer complaints in our region.”

Through a transformed network, PTCL can provide a faster connection up to 100mbps. In order for our customers to have a truly digital lifestyle, they can benefit from network transformation by availing value-added services i.e. multiple IPTV, Static IP & Smart Eye (camera recording) through a unique experience.

With the aim to build a more digitally connected Pakistan, the company is bringing a more reliable network and faster internet services for its customers.

