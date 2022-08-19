PTCL reports issue behind connectivity problem

PTCL connectivity problem

Islamabad: Many internet users have been facing connectivity problems since this morning. It seems that Pakistan Telecommunication Limited (PTCL) has now identified the problem and it is being addressed.

A tweet by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday said that the PTCL has reported an issue in “data networks between South and North which is causing internet connectivity issues”.

“This issue is being investigated. PTA is monitoring the situation and further updates will be shared,” the statement read.

