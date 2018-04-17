PTCL Razakaars undertakes philanthropic activities

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

PTCL Razakaar, the company’s in-house volunteer force, has made significant inroads since its inception in June last year.

The volunteer force is almost 600 employees who undertakes philanthropic activities simultaneously across 18 geographical regions every three months.

After a successful run of the Box of Happiness campaign and the magnanimous Blood Donation Drive, the PTCL Razakaar program recently concluded Move Mania for the children.

Movie Mania was a series of exclusive movie shows arranged for the children of PTCL’s frontline staff. PTCL Razakaars also invited kids from selected institutions like Saaya Trust, Pakistan Sweet Homes and Alkhidmat Foundation and held over 20 shows across Pakistan. The company managed to spread smiles across 2586 children facilitated by 177 Razakaars nationwide.

Expressing his views about PTCL Razakar, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL said, “PTCL launched Razakar program last year to continue making significant positive impact in the community. I am pleased to see the enthusiasm and passion in our employees to give back to the society and contribute positively by undertaking a number of CSR initiatives. This exciting initiative was cheered by children, their parents and philanthropic institutions”.

PTCL has been serving the nation since its inception and has undertaken a number of CSR initiatives throughout its history as part of its contribution to the society.