PTCL promotes cause of education

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

PTCL believes that investing in education is vital to Pakistan’s long term prosperity. Improving education outcomes is of utmost importance and requires action from all quarters including corporations. PTCL’s ambition for CSR is targeted at education, youth development, health, inclusion, disaster response and environment.

The company’s vision for value creation in Pakistan’s education is bridging the skill gap between Corporate and Academic sector, collaboration with institutions and creating learning opportunities.

“Owing to the educational scarcity in Pakistan, education needs to be a top agenda in the CSR Plan of every company. PTCL continues to take initiatives to close the gap between educational institutions and the industry. This is a great event for CSR heads to learn about innovations that have the potential to significantly improve the quality of education in Pakistan,” said Syed Mazhar Hussain, CHRO, PTCL, while speaking at a first-of-its-kind CSR Education Innovation Forum in Islamabad.

PTCL’s unmatched commitment to CSR is evident from the fact that the company has its own Employee Volunteer Force i.e. PTCL Razakaar aimed at conducting various philanthropic activities across the country. Other than the record setting initiatives in 2017 like the Box of Happiness and a nation-wide Blood Donation Drive, PTCL has declared Education to be a strategic priority area for its CSR.

By using education as an enabler and equalizer, all its education initiatives are crafted around a holistic approach to address the gaps in our education system. Summit Program and participation in National Internship Program (NIP) are few latest dedicated initiatives to bridge this unaddressed gap.

Academic-corporate collaborations ensure more sustainable and definite results of directed efforts. One such initiative by the company was Illuminating Learning Movement (ILM) that was aimed to capitalize on digital platforms and provide interactive learning solutions to students.

The company has also lend a helping hand in rehabilitating schools of earthquake struck victims and provided mainstream educational facilities to children in remote areas.

PTCL will continue to ace in the field of CSR ensuring sustainable growth through education.