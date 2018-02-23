PTCL, PQA destroyed under planned conspiracy : Murad Shah

KARACHI : Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that under a pre-planned conspiracy Pakistan Textile City Limited (PTC) and Port Qasim Authority (PQA) have been destroyed so that its industry could be shifted to somewhere else in the country, but we would not allow the conspiracy to prevail.

The Chief Minister said this while meeting talking to a delegation of National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce & Textile led by its Chairman Mohammad Siraj Khan which called on him here on Friday.

The Chairman NA Standing Committee and its members, Shazia Marri and others told the Chief Minister that they [standing committee] have recommended revival of Pakistan Textile City (PTC) on January 4, 2018 and again today they held a meeting here at FTC and reiterated their earlier stance of revival of the city.

Murad Ali Shah after detailed discussion categorically decided that the winding up of Textile City was not in the interest of the country and the province. The provincial government will support revival of the city so that employment opportunities for 80,000 workers can be created, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the land of Textile city measuring 1250-acre belongs to Sindh government. The federal government formed a company which borrowed over Rs1 billion from National bank of Pakistan and drained out with ill planning. The provincial government owns 16 percent share in the city.

He said that the federal government took a simple and unrealistic decision of liquidating the company and then sell out its land to retire the loans. “How would you sell the land which does belong to you [fed govt], he questioned and went on saying the provincial government would not allow this broad day light robbery on the land of Sindh government. “We are ready to revive the city and pay the liability as per our share but rest of the liability would have to be borne by the federal government,” he said clearly.

The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary Sindh to write a letter to Barrister Zafrullah Khan, the Chairman Winding Up Committee for apprising the decision of the provincial government.

He also directed the Chief Secretary/Senior member Board of Revenue to write a letter to Port Qasim Authority and take up the issues of illegally allotment Sindh government land to different parties and leasing it out to Pakistan Textile City. “The land does not belong to you so how you are leasing it out to other parties,” he questioned.

Murad Ali Shah also said that the Sindh government would extend its full financial support to Textile City in case of proposed change in the financial and capital structure of the company.

It was also told to the nominee Director on the Board of Textile City as well as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company to communicate the stance of Sindh government to the Board of Director of the Company in their next board meeting.

The standing committee chairman and members said that they would direct Chairman PQA to sit with Chief Secretary/SMBR and Secretary Land Utilization Board of Revenue, Sindh to resolve the dispute of land.

Orignally published by INP