PTCL pledges support to startups incubated at NIC Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) pledges to support top startups being incubated at National Incubation Center (NIC) Karachi. A delegation of PTCL’s higher management visited NIC Karachi located at the NED University.

The session was led by Dr. Daniel Ritz, President & CEO, PTCL, accompanied by Moqeem ul Haque, Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL, Saad Muzaffar Waraich, Chief Technology & Information Officer, PTCL and Sikandar Naqi, Chief Business Development Officer, along with senior executives of PTCL. Murtaza Zaidi, Director, NIC, Peshawar participated, along with top startups and entrepreneurs. The startups who presented were Happy Lives, BOGO, Base H, Edvon, The Learning Pitch, Social Junction, Janbaaz, Bioniks, Pixcile, Med works, Health Rahbar, Pop up Learning and Ilmversity.

The incubated startups and entrepreneurs presented their business ideas to the PTCL’s management. During the session, various ideas for further collaboration using PTCL’s infrastructure and network were discussed to assist startups.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Daniel Ritz, President & CEO, PTCL, said, “The immense potential displayed by youth at NIC Karachi is truly remarkable and makes us feel proud of the talent pool in the country. PTCL has always been committed to support the country’s growing startup sector, as we believe that entrepreneurs bring innovation and technological advancement. These local startups will prove to be the key players in taking Pakistan to the next level of economic growth and prosperity.”

Shahjahan Chaudhary, Project Director, NIC Karachi, said, “Support from reputed corporations like PTCL not only provides motivation for emerging entrepreneurs, but it also gives a boost to the entire startup ecosystem in Pakistan. We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration will bring opening avenues of growth for these talented youngsters.”

