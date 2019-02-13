PTCL partners with Careem

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) collaborates with Careem to offer discounts on rides for its customers across Pakistan.

PTCL customers will get up to 100% credit back (up to Rs. 250) on their first ride with Careem. Those customers who are already using Careem App, will also receive 50% discount (uptoRs 125) on Careem’s Go+ and Business Rides.The exclusive discount promo codes will be delivered to PTCL customers through their PTCL monthly bill,sms and email.This agreement was signed today.

On the occasion, Moqeem ul Haque, Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL, said, “This agreement offers value and convenience to our customers, by providing them discounts for their travel with Careem. We are passionate about using new digital services to further facilitate our customers and this is one way to express our gratitude towards them.”

Shahzad Jamal, General Manager North, Careem, Pakistan, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with PTCL in providing this exciting offer to their customers. With PTCL’s nationwide presence, it is indeed going to be a truly digital innovation for their customers as they can book Careem rides using the discount code in all the major cities of Pakistan.”

Through this partnership, PTCL is creating value and convenience for its customers, wherever they travel across Pakistan.

