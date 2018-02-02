PTCL partners with Virtual varsity for Ignite’s DigiSkills initiative

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

Ignite, Ministry of IT & Telecom has launched DigiSkills program to impart training of one million workforce comprising of youth, skilled professionals and freelancers. Ignite has awarded DigiSkills training project to Virtual University of Pakistan and PTCL has been selected as partner for this strategic project.

DigiSkills program will impart training to one million knowledge resources like youth, freelancers, students, and professionals, who would deliver professionally across the globe and contribute in country’s economic growth. The program aims at, not only developing key specialized skills, but also imparting knowledge about various freelancing and other employment & entrepreneurial opportunities available internationally and locally.Due to limited employment opportunities, it is essential for upcoming workforce to have necessary knowledge and abilities to seize such opportunities to become influential participants in global competitive market for capturing international opportunities across multiple industry segments.

President and CEO PTCL Dr. Daniel Ritz shared his views on this accomplishment and said.

“PTCL always strives hard to contribute and bring Pakistan at par with rest of the world by launching innovative and enterprising initiatives.Taking another step forward, PTCL has joined hands with Virtual University to train 1 million Pakistanis across the world through its broadband footprint and cloud infrastructure (IAAS) representing all walks of life.”