PTCL partners with Microsoft to enhance Cloud Solutions portfolio

Staff Reorter

Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL) achieves yet another milestone in enhancing its Cloud Services portfolio by signing Cloud Solution Provider(CSP) partnership and Service Provider Licensing Agreement Partnership (SPLA) with Microsoft.

The partnership agreements were signed at PTCL Headquarters, Islamabad, by Adil Rashid, Chief Digital Services Officer, PTCL and Abid Zaidi, Country Manager, Microsoft Pakistan, along with Dr. Daniel Ritz, PTCL President &CEO ,Leila Serhan, Regional General Manager, Microsoft North Africa, East Mediterranean & Pakistan and other high-ranking officials from both companies.

Riding the tide of digital transformation in Pakistan, PTCL has stepped forward to bring one-window solutions, from serving connectivity needs to becoming an end-to-end business partner for IT requirements of the local market. Facilitating organizations to achieve their objectives, PTCL recognizes that every business is different, and each cloud deployment requires customization with elements that make the overall solution unique to the customer, thereby befitting individual business strategies.

Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider Program will allow PTCL to offer an array of services using Microsoft Cloud inclusive of Microsoft Office 365, Azure, Dynamics 365, Enterprise Mobility Suite, Power BI, Windows &other value-added services across Pakistan. Microsoft Service Provider Licensing agreement (SPLA)will enable PTCL to offer Microsoft’s updated service portfolio across its own in-country Cloud platform on a flexible billing model.

Dr. Daniel Ritz, President & CEO, PTCL on the occasion said, “PTCL’s collaboration with Microsoft is a significant step in our efforts to enhance our Digital Solutions offerings to create greater value for our Enterprise and SME Customers, who will now get benefit through best-in-class cloud solutions. We believe that this initiative will be a strong catalyst in development of the ICT sector in Pakistan.”